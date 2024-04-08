FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a day of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 684.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,470.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 12,483 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.