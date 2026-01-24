Get App
EV Giant BYD Aims to Sell 1.3 Million Cars Outside China In 2026

Read Time: 1 min
Photo: Bloomberg

BYD Co. is aiming to increase deliveries to markets outside China by nearly 25% as the world's largest electric-vehicle maker grapples with challenges at home.   

The company aims to sell 1.3 million cars outside China in 2026, Li Yunfei, general manager of BYD's brand and public relations division, said at a media briefing in Shanghai on Saturday. That compares with the 1.05 million overseas deliveries it made last year.

While surging overseas sales helped the Chinese automaker overtake Tesla Inc. to become the world's No. 1 EV maker last year, demand at home is coming under pressure as China scales back some incentives supporting EV purchases and domestic competition heats up.  

Still, the target could disappoint some investors. Citigroup Inc. in November said BYD had set a goal to expand overseas sales to between 1.5 million to 1.6 million units in 2026, citing a meeting with the company's management.

