Essar Oil UK Rebrands As EET Fuels

EET Fuels' decarbonisation strategy will reduce refinery emissions with two state-of-the-art approaches - industrial carbon capture (ICC), which was announced in November 2022 and is scheduled to be operational by 2028 and will result in an annual reduction of 1 million tonnes of CO2; and hydrogen fuel -- switching from natural gas and other refinery fuel sources to hydrogen as a fuel, resulting in an annual reduction of 1 million tonnes of CO2.