Elon Musk Says X Money To Enter Early Public Access Next Month, Pushing 'Everything App' Vision

Elon Musk has announced that X Money, the digital payment system being built into the social media platform X, will enter early public access next month as the company moves forward with plans to turn the platform into a broader digital ecosystem.

The service is expected to allow users to send money, make payments and carry out financial transactions directly within the app, marking a major step in Musk's long-stated ambition to transform X into an “everything app”.

𝕏 Money early public access will launch next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2026

Payments Integrated Within X

Reports said that X Money is being developed as an in-app payment infrastructure that enables peer-to-peer transfers and digital transactions without requiring users to leave the platform.

If rolled out widely, the system could allow users to pay for services, transfer funds and potentially manage other financial activities alongside existing features such as messaging, media sharing and content posting.

Musk has repeatedly indicated that financial services would become a central pillar of the platform's future strategy.

The integration of payments into a social platform mirrors developments in some global markets where messaging services have evolved into multi-purpose apps combining communication, commerce and finance.

Partnership With Visa

Media reports said that X has partnered with Visa to support the development of its payments infrastructure, a move aimed at enabling secure and regulated financial transactions on the platform. Payment partnerships with established financial networks are expected to help X build reliable transaction systems while navigating regulatory requirements across different markets.

Such collaborations could also accelerate the rollout of services once the feature moves beyond its early public access phase.

Since acquiring Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and rebranding it as X, Musk has repeatedly outlined plans to expand the platform beyond social networking. The broader strategy includes integrating messaging, video, streaming, commerce and financial services into a single application.

“Financial services will become a core component of X as the platform evolves,” Musk has previously said while discussing the company's roadmap.

