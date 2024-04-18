Musk Apologizes For 'Incorrectly Low' Tesla Severance Packages
Earlier this week, Tesla slashed global headcount by more than 10% as it struggles with slowing demand for electric vehicles.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said some of the severance packages sent to former Tesla Inc. employees as part of its biggest ever workforce reduction were too low.
“As we reorganize Tesla it has come to my attention that some severance packages are incorrectly low,” Musk said in a short email sent to employees on Wednesday and seen by Bloomberg News. “My apologies for this mistake. It is being corrected immediately.”
It’s not clear how many former employees are affected and the email marks a rare moment of contrition for Musk. Earlier this week, Tesla slashed global headcount by more than 10% as it struggles with slowing demand for electric vehicles, with employees taking to social media to share stories of suddenly being unable to enter buildings when they arrived for work.
“Tried to badge in, and the security guard took my badge and told me I was laid off,” wrote Nico Murillo, a former production supervisor, on LinkedIn. “Sat in my car in disbelief.”
As well as the mass job cuts, which could reach closer to 20% in some divisions, Senior Vice President Drew Baglino resigned from the company.
