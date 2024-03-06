NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsEKA Mobility Appoints Nobuyoshi Umezawa As Chief Strategy Officer
EKA Mobility Appoints Nobuyoshi Umezawa As Chief Strategy Officer

A veteran at Mitsui, Umezawa brings extensive experience and knowledge in international business, project management, and investment portfolio management.

06 Mar 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Electric mobility firm EKA Mobility Ltd. on Wednesday said it has appointed Nobuyoshi Umezawa of Mitsui Co as its Chief Strategy Officer.

His appointment at the company comes following EKA mobility roping in the Japan-headquartered Mitsui Co, and VDL Group of Netherlands as equity partners late last year.

A veteran at Mitsui, Umezawa brings extensive experience and knowledge in international business, project management, and investment portfolio management, the company said.

His expertise includes the areas of project management of turnkey EPC contracts, investment in PPP/PFI projects, and project financing, as per the statement.

Besides, he has also served on the boards of several organisations including passenger railway operators in the United Kingdom, commercial vehicle leasing companies in Latin America, industrial machinery distributors in the United States, and logistics and finance entities in India, among others, it said.

