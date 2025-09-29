ECB Weighs Reprieve For Banks In Indian Bond Clearing Dispute

The European Central Bank is in talks with major banks about relaxing extra capital rules for lenders working with India’s sovereign bond clearing house, after a regulatory dispute with New Delhi threatened to disrupt billions of rupees in government debt and interest-rate derivatives trading.

Lenders are discussing a potential solution with the ECB about easing charges imposed after Europe’s markets agency withdrew recognition of the Clearing Corp. of India Ltd. and other agencies three years ago, according to people familiar with the situation. The institutions affected include Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA.

The goal is to eventually agree on a “joint approach” for how Indian clearing houses provide services to Europe’s financial system, said European Securities and Markets Authority Chair Verena Ross.

“For a few banks this is a very important issue, we are conscious of that,” she said. “That’s why we are keeping the lines open and working with the Indian authorities.”

The banks have proposed to the ECB that they route transactions through Indian lenders to get around trading with the CCIL, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.