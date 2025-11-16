EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Partnership With Bahraini Counterpart

“Good to speak with FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over the phone,” Jaishankar, who is currently visiting New York, posted on social media on Saturday (local time). The two ministers also discussed regional and global developments.

“Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments,” Jaishankar said.

The two ministers held extensive talks earlier this month in New Delhi when India and Bahrain announced commencing negotiations for an ambitious trade deal, inching closer to sealing an investment pact.