Business NewsBusinessDream11 Parent Testing App To Foray Into Financial Services Under Dreamsuite Finance Brand
ADVERTISEMENT

Dream11 Parent Testing App To Foray Into Financial Services Under Dreamsuite Finance Brand

The website of DreamSuite shows that DreamSuite Finance will be launched soon to offer 'seamless financial services'.

24 Aug 2025, 08:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games. (Source: Dream11)</p></div>
Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games. (Source: Dream11)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports is testing a new app, Dream Money, to foray into the financial services sector, sources aware of the development said on Sunday.

Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games.

"Dream Money has been under pilot for the last few months. The platform has not been launched yet," a source aware of the development said.

As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from Rs 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from Rs 1,000.

The app has been published by a Dream Sports entity, Dreamsuite.

The website of DreamSuite shows that DreamSuite Finance will be launched soon to offer 'seamless financial services'.

While Dream Sports has closed its online money-based games, it continues to operate sports experience and travel platform Dream Set Go, sports event ticketing and merchandise platform FanCode, game development unit Dream Game Studios and non-profit organisation Dream Sports Foundation.

ALSO READ

Online Gaming Act: After Dream11, WinZo Does Hard Pivot, Launches Short Video Content Offering
Opinion
Online Gaming Act: After Dream11, WinZo Does Hard Pivot, Launches Short Video Content Offering
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT