Did Tata Consultancy Services Fire 80,000 Employees? Here's The Truth About TCS Layoff Rumours

Earlier in July, TCS announced that it will lay off about 12,000, or 2%, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades. Around 12,261 employees were impacted by this move. As of June 30, 2025, the TCS workforce stood at 6,13,069. It increased its workforce by 5,000 in the recently concluded June quarter.

The move is part of the company's broader strategy to become a 'future-ready organisation', focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, TCS said in a statement.

"Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2% of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year," it said. TCS said that they will provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling, and support to the impacted employees.

The move comes at a time when India's top IT services companies have delivered single-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, capping off a somewhat sobering June quarter as macroeconomic instability and geopolitical tensions weighed on global tech demand and delayed client decision-making.