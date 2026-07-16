Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Continues Steady Theatrical Run — Mints This Amount

Dhamaal 4 continued its theatrical run with steady footfall during its first week. The comedy franchise has maintained its presence at the box office after a strong opening weekend and is now heading towards the end of its opening week. While collections have slowed on weekdays, the film continues to add to its overall earnings across India.

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected an estimated Rs 79 lakh (live) on Day 7 at the Indian box office. Since the figures are live, the final collection for the day may change after all shows conclude.

With the latest estimates, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 90.79 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 108.34 crore. The Day 7 numbers remain provisional and are subject to revision once the final figures are reported.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 14 crore on its first Friday. The film witnessed a strong jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.

On the weekdays, it earned Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday. On its first Thursday, the film has collected an estimated Rs 79 lakh (live) so far, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 90.79 crore.

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Day 7 Occupancy Report

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 10% occupancy across 5,022 shows on Thursday.

Among major regions, Jaipur registered the highest occupancy at 12%. Pune followed with 9%, while NCR, Bengaluru and Lucknow each recorded 8% occupancy. Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh reported 7%, Hyderabad and Bhopal stood at 5%, Kolkata recorded 4%, and Surat registered 3% occupancy. Occupancy data for Chennai was unavailable at the time of reporting.

Dhamaal 4 Plot And Cast

Dhamaal 4 is the newest chapter in the successful Dhamaal comedy series. The film follows a fresh adventure in which a group of quirky characters become entangled in a chaotic treasure hunt, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings, unexpected twists and slapstick situations.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan in various roles.

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