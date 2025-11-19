Dell Technologies Appoints Anurag Arora As Senior Director And GM For India Consumer Business

Dell Technologies has named Anurag Arora as senior director and general manager for its consumer sales segment in India. Arora, who joined Dell in 2020, will lead business growth, sales, and strategy for the consumer market.

With 28 years of experience across sales, product management, retail, and e-commerce, Arora has played a pivotal role in shaping Dell’s consumer strategies, including Dell.com and retail channels. The company expressed confidence that his expertise in omnichannel operations will drive innovation and enhance customer experience, as per PTI.

Arora will drive business growth, sales and strategy for the consumer segment across the India market, the company said in a release. Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies noted Arora's understanding of the omnichannel landscape and proven track record of driving growth are invaluable assets for the company, as per PTI.

'Under his leadership, we are confident in advancing our strategic priorities, delivering innovative technology and enhancing customer experience,' Rishi added as per PTI.