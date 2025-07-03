BusinessDelhi HC Restrains Patanjali From Running 'Disparaging' Advertisements Against Dabur Chyawanprash
Delhi HC Restrains Patanjali From Running 'Disparaging' Advertisements Against Dabur Chyawanprash

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

03 Jul 2025, 01:08 PM IST i
Delhi High Court restrained Patanjali from running allegedly disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash. Patanjali Chyawanprash (Source: Patanjali website)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Patanjali from running disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash.

Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed the interim injunction on Dabur's plea, which alleged 'Patanjali Special Chyawanprash' was 'disparaging DABUR Chyawanprash specifically' and Chyawanprash in general, by claiming that 'no other manufacturer has the knowledge to prepare Chyawanprash' -- constituting generic disparagement.

"In addition, false and misleading statements made in the advertisements (in respect of an ayurvedic drug/medicine), in disparaging comparison with DABUR Chyawanprash," the petition claimed.

Advocates Jawahar Lala and Meghna Kumar appeared for Dabur.

The petition further claimed the advertisement used the prefix 'ordinary' with respect to all other Chyawanprash, denoting that they were 'inferior'.

The advertisement also made 'untrue' claims that all other manufacturers had no knowledge of Ayurvedic texts and the formulae used to prepare Chyawanprash, it added.

The court posted the next hearing on July 14.

