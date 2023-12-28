What Is Air India's 'Fog Care' Initiative? All You Need To Know
In recent days, flight operations have been impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, with many flights getting delayed and some getting diverted to nearby airports.
Tata Group-owned Air India has announced that its passengers flying to and from the Delhi airport can reschedule or cancel their bookings without any extra charges in case their flights are likely to be affected due to fog.
The offer is part of the airline's Fog Care initiative that was introduced last winter. In recent days, flight operations have been impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, with many flights getting delayed and some getting diverted to nearby airports.
Our FogCare initiative helps passengers whose flight may get affected due to the Delhi winter fog. Guests can now easily reschedule their flight or cancel their bookings and get a full refund.— Air India (@airindia) December 28, 2023
"The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity," Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Air India, said in a release.
What Is Air India's FogCare Initiative?
Every winter, the city is shrouded in thick fog, low sprawling clouds that severely reduce visibility, and safety protocols often force all airport operations to shut down. This mostly affects flights scheduled early in the morning and late at night when the fog is thickest.
Under the “Fog Care” initiative, Air India endeavours to mitigate the impact of disruptions due to fog on passengers.
How To Avail Fog Care?
Here's how passengers can avail the Fog Care service:
Rebooking:
Passengers can go to the "Manage" section on the "Air India website homepage" and select "Self-Service Re-accommodation" to rebook on any other Air India flight operating in the next three days free of charge.
Passengers can avail of the same by contacting Air India’s Call Centre or the nearest booking office where they can rebook on any flight operating till March 31, 2024, on the same routing by using the waiver code.
Passengers with tickets booked from Air India’s website and mobile, in addition to the above, can also avail of the Fog Care offer by clicking on Air India Homepage > Book & Manage > Manage Booking.
Refund
Under the Fog Care Offer, passengers have to reach out to their original booking source where they can use the waiver code to avail full refund within 1 year from the original date of travel.
Passengers with tickets booked from Air India’s website and mobile, have to click on "Manage Booking" to claim a full refund.
Fog Care Initiative: General Guidelines
Passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog, will receive notifications through SMS and email advising rebooking and refund options.
In the event a passenger decides not to go for either of the rebooking and refund options given in the advisory, he can go to the airport and take a chance with the originally booked flight which may or may not operate subject to fog-related weather conditions.
Once the Fog Care offer is availed, any further change or cancellation will be chargeable.
All passengers whose flights are likely to be affected or gets affected due to fog will be notified through SMS and email before their travel.
For tickets issued on Air India's booking channels i.e., website, mobile, call centre and booking offices a refund will be processed within 7 business days. For agency booking customers are requested to contact the concerned travel agencies for a refund.
(With PTI inputs)