Defence Ministry Green Lights Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 1.45 lakh Crore

The Ministry of Defence has approved 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore spread across the Army and Coast Guard. The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, accorded the acceptance of necessity, or AoN, for these proposals.

Of the total cost of AoNs, 99% is from indigenous sources under the Buy (Indian) and Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) categories, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.

For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles has been cleared. The FRCV will be a futuristic main battle tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision and lethal fires over, and real-time situational awareness.

The AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions. The proposal has also been approved for the Forward Repair Team (tracked), which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd. and is authorised for both mechanised infantry battalion and armoured regiment.

Three AoNs have been granted to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard. The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels with high operational features in rough weather conditions, and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zones, search and rescue, and disaster relief operations.