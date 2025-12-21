Indian Startup Digantara To Track Missiles Using Satellites

Indian startup Digantara, which specialises in monitoring space debris, has ventured into the domain of tracking missiles using satellites, citing greater interest from governments across the world for such information.

Space debris and traffic monitoring has emerged as a key segment of the global space economy as companies launch more satellites in low Earth orbit for high-speed internet and Earth observation applications.

“We were tracking fast-moving space objects. So, with that experience and lessons that we learnt there, we will use the same architecture to work on missile tracking and detection from space,” Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Digantara Industries, told PTI.

The company operates 'SCOT', a commercial space-surveillance satellite launched in January 2025, and plans to put 15 more such satellites in orbit in 2026-27 to boost its space monitoring capabilities.

Digantara also plans to launch two Albatross satellites in 2026-27, dedicated to early missile warning and precision tracking and 'Skygate', an expanding network of ground-based sensors that enables persistent observation across the critical theatres of operations.

Its integrated infrastructure, 'AIRA', unites advanced hardware, data and processing capabilities across space and ground systems to create a multidomain surveillance capability.

Through the fusion of these systems within AIRA's space-and-ground construct, Digantara achieves near real-time acquisition, characterisation and interpretation of emerging threats.

The Bengaluru-based startup has started operations in the US with a focus on building larger satellites and spacecraft in the 100-kg class tailored to American defence needs, such as missile tracking.

"Now, missile-related activities also serve smaller markets like Singapore, Thailand, and even Australia. But for the US, you need a US dedicated office and team just to be eligible to get a contract from the US Department of Defence," Sharma said, underlining the need for starting the US office in Colorado Springs.

Last week, Digantara announced that it has raised $50 million in a funding round to finance its new ventures.