DCGI To Hold Meets With Stakeholders From Feb 20

In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business, the DCGI will be holding walk-in meetings with stakeholders starting from February 20.

15 Feb 2024, 04:23 PM IST
In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business, the Drugs Controller General of India will be holding walk-in meetings with stakeholders starting from Feb. 20.

According to a public notice issued on Feb. 14, meetings are scheduled to take place every Tuesday and Thursday, barring gazetted holidays at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation headquarters from 5 to 6 pm.

In the public meeting, the problems, complaints, grievances and suggestions will be heard for suitable and swift resolution.

"Keeping in view the focus of the government on Ease of Doing Business in India, it has been decided that the DCGI will be meeting with stakeholders in walk-in meeting setup," the public notice read.

The CDSCO is the central drug authority which has regulatory control over the import of drugs, approval of new drugs and clinical trials, meetings of Drugs Consultative Committee and Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

It is headed by DCGI.

