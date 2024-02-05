DB Realty Board Meet On Feb 9 To Consider Corporate Restructuring, Demerger Of Hotel Biz

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDB Realty Board Meet On Feb 9 To Consider Corporate Restructuring, Demerger Of Hotel Biz
DB Realty's board will meet on Feb. 9 to discuss corporate restructuring, including the demerger of its hospitality business.

05 Feb 2024, 04:23 PM IST
DB Realty’s Orchid Suburbia. (Source: Company website)

DB Realty on Monday said its board will meet on Feb. 9 to consider a proposal on corporate restructuring, including demerger of the hospitality business.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Feb. 9 to "review the existing corporate structure consisting of real estate and hotel/hospitality business segments and seek in-principle approval of the Board for corporate restructuring including but not limited to the demerger of hotel/hospitality business to unlock growth and value creation for all stakeholders."

Mumbai-based DB Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It also has hotel properties.

