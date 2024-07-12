"Dabur India Ltd. achieved a milestone by adding two lakh outlets to its sales network during fiscal year 2023-24, marking the highest expansion among FMCG companies in the country. Dabur products now reach eight out of every ten Indian households and the company boasts one of the industry's largest and most extensive distribution networks, encompassing over 7.9 million retail outlets and reaching 1.22 lakh villages nationwide, according to Chairman Mohit Burman's statement in the company's latest annual report..'We have added 2,00,000 outlets to our network during the year, which marks the highest addition by any FMCG company in India,' said Burman addressing shareholders of the company. Now Dabur's direct reach has also gone up to 1.42 million retail outlets, he added.'Dabur now has one of the largest and deepest distribution networks in the industry, with our wide range of products,' he said. Besides, Dabur's newly carved out therapeutics division is scaling up well with coverage now extending to 1.1 lakh ayurvedic and allopathic doctors.In the last fiscal, Dabur rolled out 14 new products in line with its strategy to expand its premium portfolio as well as its total addressable market. 'These launches also marked Dabur's entry into several emerging and growing categories like mosquito repellent liquid vaporisers, cooling hair oils, gel toothpaste, teas, and shower gels,' he said.Moreover, Dabur's digital first brands have grossed a collective turnover of over Rs 100 crore..FMCG Q1 Results Preview: Elections, Heatwave Hurt Demand But Rural Uptick Shows Promise.Dabur, which owns brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, Real and Vatika, has plans to further expand its footprint.'Our power brands will continue to drive growth as we expand deeper into the hinterland and consumer households. We will continue to expand our rural footprint in the new fiscal and have targeted to reach 1.3 lakh villages by the end of FY 2024-25, up from 1.22 lakh at present,' said Burman.For the financial year ended March 2024, Dabur India's revenue from operations was at Rs 12,404 crore..(With inputs from PTI).Dabur Q1 Updates: Revenue Growth Seen At Mid-To-High Single Digit On Rural Demand Recovery"