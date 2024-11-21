Coal India To Allow Coal Supplies Beyond ACQ To NRS Customers In Long-Term Linkage Auctions

Coal India Ltd. will now allow coal supplies beyond annual contracted quantity to non-regulated sector customers in long term linkage auctions. The company has tweaked the policy provision for the same, to enable such customers to procure coal suiting their requirement, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The decision, taken on Nov. 13, 2024, will be applicable from Tranche VIII linkage auction onwards, which is scheduled to commence shortly. The eighth tranche auction is to starts with cement and captive power plant sub-sectors, the filing said.

“We have introduced a slew of customer friendly initiatives recently to make increased availability of coal easier to our consumers and this is one such step,” said a senior official of CIL.

Previously, in NRS linkage auctions, the end user plants were allowed to obtain linkages up to their normative requirement. The standard norm to calculate the requirement was the quantity of coal that a plant would need if it operated at 85% of its installed capacity for a whole year. The actual supply of coal through linkage auctions was up to this determined quantity. Any customer seeking above 85% of the ACQ had to step off the auction process to procure coal, the filing said.