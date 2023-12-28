NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCESC Board Approves Allotment Of NCDs Worth Rs 200 Crore To Axis Bank
ADVERTISEMENT

CESC Board Approves Allotment Of NCDs Worth Rs 200 Crore To Axis Bank

The company's board, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved the issue of the secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated NCDs, according to a regulatory filing.

28 Dec 2023, 07:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of Axis Bank seen at one of its branches in Bengaluru (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Signage of Axis Bank seen at one of its branches in Bengaluru (Source: NDTV Profit)

Power utility firm CESC Ltd will raise Rs 200 crore by issuing 20,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to Axis Bank on a private placement basis.

The company's board, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved the issue of the secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated NCDs, according to a regulatory filing.

In the first tranche, 20,000 NCDs worth Rs 200 crore will be issued and in the second tranche these securities worth Rs 100 crore will be issued.

The NCDs, each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000, will be issued on a private placement basis to Axis Bank, as per the filing.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT