CCPA Fines Storia Foods, Mrs Bectors Rs 1 Lakh Each Over Misleading '100%' Product Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed penalties of Rs 1 lakh each on Storia Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. over what it termed misleading use of the expression “100%” in advertisements and product packaging.

The regulator has also directed both companies to immediately discontinue the disputed claims across product labels, websites and digital platforms.

The action was taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022.

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The CCPA reiterated that “100%” is an absolute numerical claim that must accurately reflect a product's actual composition and cannot be used loosely or as a promotional slogan.

In Storia's case, the authority examined products including “100% Tender Coconut Water” and several “100% Juice” variants. The regulator found that the coconut water product was made from coconut water concentrate reconstituted with water, while the term “reconstituted” appeared only in fine print.

The product also contained preservative INS 202, leading the authority to conclude that the accompanying claim of “100% Natural Tender Coconut Water” was untenable.

The CCPA said an ordinary consumer would reasonably interpret “100% Tender Coconut Water” as a product consisting entirely of natural tender coconut water.

The watchdog also scrutinised Storia's juice products, including pomegranate, mixed fruit, mango and guava chilli variants, which were marketed as “100% Juice” despite containing water and varying proportions of fruit concentrates and pulp.

Separately, the authority found that Mrs. Bectors' “100% Atta Bread” and “100% Whole Wheat Bread” claims were misleading after the company acknowledged that the products contained 87% whole wheat flour.

“A product containing 87% whole wheat flour cannot be advertised as ‘100% Atta Bread' or ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread',” the CCPA said, adding that the expression “100%” leaves no room for approximation.

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The regulator also took issue with the simultaneous use of “100% Whole Wheat Bread” and “Zero Maida”, saying the combined messaging could create the impression that the bread was composed entirely of whole wheat flour.

Rejecting the company's defence that “100% Atta” referred only to the grain source used, the authority said advertisements must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable consumer and that post-facto explanations cannot override the impression created by the advertisement.

The CCPA said it will continue taking action against misleading claims related to composition, quality, nutrition and health benefits, stressing that such representations must be truthful, verifiable and non-deceptive.

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