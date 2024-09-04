CCI Approves General Atlantic's 100% Acquisition of Actis Holdings

The Competition Commission of India approved US-based private equity firm General Atlantic's proposal to acquire a 100% stake in Actis Holdings.

Actis Holdings S.à r.l is a sustainable infrastructure investor, investing globally in, energy infrastructure, digital infrastructure, real estate and private equity.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding of Actis Holdings S.à r.l. by GAP Arthur Holdco, LP," the fair-trade regulator said in a post on X.

GAP Arthur Holdco LP is an affiliate of General Atlantic.

General Atlantic and Actis have announced a definitive agreement for GA to acquire Actis in January of this year. This acquisition will create a diversified, global investment platform with a combined total of $96 billion in assets under management.

As part of the agreement, Actis will be integrated as the sustainable infrastructure division within General Atlantic’s global investment platform.

In a separate update on X, the CCI approved Rane Holdings Ltd.’s acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd. specialises in manufacturing and marketing automotive components, including parts for steering and suspension systems, friction materials, and valve train components for the transportation industry.

"Commission approves the proposed acquisition for the balance 51% shareholding by Rane Holdings Limited in Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd,"CCI said.

Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt. is a joint venture company between RHL having 49% and NSK 51% in its equity capital.

RNSSPL is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of mechanical steering columns, electric power steering columns, and various components of the steering column.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(With Inputs From PTI)