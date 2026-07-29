Canned By Conflict: High Aluminum Costs, Supply Chain Chaos Dents Coca-Cola's Market Share In India

Coca-Cola is facing a tough quarter in India, officially losing market share in Q2 as a combination of soaring raw material costs and geopolitical supply chain bottlenecks take a toll.

A sharp, unexpected surge in the prices of aluminum and PET plastic has forced the beverage giant to hike its prices while grappling with severe packaging shortages. The squeeze on aluminum cans-worsened by commercial shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing Middle East conflict-has been so severe that it sparked a supply crisis for Diet Coke, triggering unusual waves of panic buying and "Diet Coke parties" across the country.

To bridge the gap, Coca-Cola has been forced to import pricier, larger 330-ml cans from Southeast Asia to replace its standard 300-ml offerings, raising prices by over 10% in the process. The higher costs have also exposed pricing gaps in the company's mid-tier packaging portfolio, making it temporarily less competitive in a highly price-sensitive market.

Despite the immediate pressure and the scramble to revamp its pricing and packaging strategies, Coca-Cola leadership remains optimistic about its long-term runway in India, projecting that Diet Coke sales volumes could still grow tenfold this year despite the current supply hurdles.

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