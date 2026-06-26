Can AI Really Shop, Book Flights And Manage Your Money? BofA Has Doubts

Artificial intelligence may soon be able to compare prices, book holidays, order groceries and even help manage household finances. But whether people in India are ready to let AI take those decisions is another matter.

Bank of America said India could become one of the world's largest markets for consumer AI, yet it expects adoption of AI assistants to face behavioural barriers that technology alone cannot solve. Consumers still prefer specialist apps, seek advice before making purchases and remain cautious about handing over spending decisions to automated tools.

The report identifies shopping, travel planning and financial planning as the three consumer activities most likely to be shaped by agentic AI over the next year. Even so, it says it is too early to conclude that Indian consumers will embrace AI assistants that can complete entire tasks on their behalf.

"While India has the right ingredients for consumer agents to pick-up... we believe it is bit too early to conclude that agentic AI will pick-up particularly for difficult/complex tasks," the report said.

Consumer Habits Remain A Hurdle

According to the report, one of the biggest obstacles is that India has never fully adopted the "super-app" model seen in countries such as China. Consumers continue to rely on separate apps for shopping, food delivery, travel bookings and payments, making it uncertain whether a single AI assistant can replace those services.

"Super-apps never picked up in India, as users preferred specialized verticals versus horizontal apps. Consumer behavior doesn't change fast," the report said.

Bank of America also described India as a relatively low-trust market, where shoppers often verify information before making purchases. It said concerns over product quality and fraud have encouraged consumers to rely on referrals, bargaining and cash-on-delivery, making them less likely to trust AI to buy products from unfamiliar platforms simply because they are cheaper.

The report also noted that many online purchases still involve a human support layer, particularly outside large cities. Consumers often turn to family members, influencers, WhatsApp groups or store staff before completing transactions.

"These Indian consumers need hand holding and are unlikely to transition to an end-to-end agentic shopping experience," the report said.

Where AI Could Gain Ground

Despite those challenges, Bank of America expects AI assistants to gain traction first in a few everyday activities.

The report said shopping could become one of the earliest use cases, with AI comparing prices across platforms, recommending products and completing purchases based on user preferences. It cited Meesho's voice-based shopping assistant, Vaani, as one example that allows users to search and buy products through conversation instead of typing.

Travel is another area where adoption could accelerate. Bank of America highlighted AI assistants launched by MakeMyTrip and Ixigo that can understand travel requests, recommend options and increasingly carry out booking-related tasks.

The report also said AI could evolve into a financial assistant capable of analysing monthly spending, recommending cheaper subscriptions, suggesting SIP top-ups and alerting users to hidden charges. However, it said regulatory safeguards and the need for explicit customer consent are likely to limit full automation in financial services.

India Seen As A Major AI Market

Bank of America said India has several advantages that could make it one of the world's largest consumer AI markets, including a large base of mobile internet users, low-cost data and a young population that adopts new technology quickly.

The report also noted that large language models such as ChatGPT are moving beyond search and becoming "do it for me" assistants. OpenAI has already partnered with platforms including Eternal, Nykaa, MakeMyTrip and Ixigo as it expands consumer AI services in India.

Even so, Bank of America said the success of those services will depend less on what AI can do and more on whether consumers are willing to trust it with decisions they still prefer to make themselves.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.