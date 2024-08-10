BSNL To Launch 4G And 5G-Compatible Universal SIM Platform Nationwide

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd is set to launch a 4G and 5G-compatible over-the-air and Universal SIM platform, which will allow subscribers to select their mobile numbers and replace SIM cards without geographical limitations.

Developed in collaboration with Pyro Holdings, the new platform was inaugurated in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery site established in Trichy. This platform will serve BSNL customers across India, enhancing connectivity and service quality as the company gradually rolls out its 4G network nationwide.

"The introduction of this platform aligns with BSNL's ongoing 4G and 5G network upgrades, placing the company at the forefront of telecommunications innovation," BSNL stated. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide, providing advanced telecom services to rural and remote areas.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi A Robert Jerard emphasised the platform's utility for SIM replacements without geographical restrictions, enabling SIM profile modifications and remote file management.

Earlier this month, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that BSNL plans to install 80,000 towers for 4G services by October's end, with the remaining 21,000 to be completed by March 2025. The company has already launched 4G services in select locations, including Punjab, using indigenously developed network equipment.

(With inputs from PTI)