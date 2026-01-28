Blackstone To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore In Chennai Hyperscale Data Centre Campus: Report

Global investment major Blackstone is expanding its data centre presence in India with a Rs 10,000 crore investment in Chennai. The firm plans a hyperscale campus on 16 acres in Ambattur, starting with 216 MW capacity. The project is being developed with Beary Group, according to a report by Economic Times.

Blackstone's data centre platform, Lumina CloudInfra, has acquired a 16-acre plot in Chennai's Ambattur for over Rs 500 crore. The new hyperscale campus will have an initial IT load capacity of 216 megawatts, ET reported.

The land deal was completed with Bengaluru-based Beary Group, a real estate developer specialising in data centre projects. Beary Group, which has delivered multiple facilities for global operator NTT, will partner with Blackstone to build the Chennai campus using its Design-Build-Deliver (DBD) model.

“We are working with Blackstone on this large data center development in Chennai. The project underscores India's growing digital and data driven economy. Our Design-Build-Deliver model is aimed at helping global investors execute large projects with speed, quality, and sustainability at scale,” Syed Mohamed Beary, founder & CMD of Beary Group, told ET.

Blackstone's India Footprint

The Chennai project adds to Blackstone's rapidly growing data centre portfolio in India. With over 700 MW potential, the firm has turned into one of India's largest data centre owners.

Blackstone is already developing two sites in Navi Mumbai with a total 180 MW capacity. These include 60 MW ready for use and a new project in Chandivali, Mumbai, which will take the region's capacity to 270 MW. The firm is also building two sites in Hyderabad with 250 MW under construction, the report added.

Blackstone has become one of the largest foreign investors in India, managing over $50 billion in assets since it entered the market. It is also the country's biggest real estate investor, with an estimated $30 billion portfolio.

Its latest investments in India come while the country's data centre capacity is set to more than double by 2027. This is largely driven by rising demand for digital services, 5G rollout, cloud adoption and government support. Mumbai remains the leading hub for new projects.

