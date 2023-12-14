ADVERTISEMENT
Sembcorp Arm Bags 300 MW Solar Project From NHPC
The build-own-operate project is part of a 3 GW bid issued by NHPC earlier this year.
Sembcorp Industries' subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd. has bagged a 300 MW solar project from NHPC.
Sembcorp, through GIWEL, has received a letter of award for a 300 MW Inter-State Transmission System connected solar power project from NHPC.
The build-own-operate project is part of a 3 GW bid issued by NHPC earlier this year, a statement said.
Upon completion of the project, the power output will be sold to NHPC under a 25-year power purchase agreement.
The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation in 2026, and will be funded through a mix of internal funds and debt.
This brings Sembcorp’s gross renewables capacity globally to 13 GW, including 473 MW of acquisitions pending completion.
