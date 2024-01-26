REC To Collaborate With National Investment And Infrastructure Fund For Financing Renewable, Infra Projects

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsREC To Collaborate With National Investment And Infrastructure Fund For Financing Renewable, Infra Projects
26 Jan 2024, 12:13 AM IST
File photo (Source: REC annual report)

State-owned REC has inked an initial pact with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd for collaborating to finance renewable and large scale infrastructure projects in the country.

Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, according to a statement on Thursday.

'The collaboration with REC aligns perfectly with NIIFL's broader strategy to enhance financing and attract private capital into the infrastructure sector. Through this partnership, we aim to develop innovative financial solutions supporting major infrastructure,' Prasad Gadkari, Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer at NIIFL, said.

