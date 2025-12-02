ADVERTISEMENT
R Chander Assumes Charge As LIC Managing Director
He was appointed as managing director vide Government of India notification dated Dec. 1, LIC said in a statement.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Ramakrishnan Chander has been elevated to the position of Managing Director of LIC of India on Dec. 1, 2025.
He was appointed as managing director vide Government of India notification dated Dec. 1, LIC said in a statement.
Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an Assistant Administrative Officer and has held several key positions, including Senior Divisional Manager, Regional Manager for Marketing and Pension & Group Schemes, and Executive Director of LIC's Strategic Business Unit for International Operations, it said.
Prior to his elevation as Managing Director, he served as LIC's Chief Investment Officer and Executive Director of the Investment (Front Office) Department, it added.
Opinion
FM Says Finance Ministry Does Not Advise LIC On Investments, Adani Investments As Per SOPs
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT