International Copper Association Elects Hindalco Industries As Newest Member

India is going to be one of the most exciting hubs for copper and its products over the next few decades, according to the chief executive officer of Copper Business of Hindalco

24 Oct 2024, 07:59 PM IST
ICA is a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production, with 33 members across six continents

(Photo Source: Envato)
ICA is a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production, with 33 members across six continents

Global industry body International Copper Association has elected Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries Ltd as its newest member.

Operating since 1958, Hindalco Industries., the metals flagship firm of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading copper and aluminium producer. The company produces copper cathodes and continuous cast copper rods for domestic and international markets.

"We are excited to join ICA and collaborate with the global copper fraternity to develop the value chain for this critical metal for the world's net zero transition," Rohit Pathak, chief executive officer-Copper Business of Hindalco was quoted as saying in a press statement.

India is going to be one of the most exciting hubs for Copper and its products over the next few decades, he said.

ICA President Juan Ignacio DÃ­az said, "We are excited to welcome Hindalco Industries to ICA as a key global industry player, sharing our vision to advance the future of human development."

ICA is a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production, with 33 members across six continents. Headquartered in Washington, it operates in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

