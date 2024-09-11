Bharat Biotech Ties Up With Alopexx To Develop Anti-Microbial Vaccine

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Alopexx Inc. for development and commercialisation of the latter's broad-spectrum anti-microbial vaccine in India and other low income countries.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will co-develop and commercialise the vaccine -- AV0328, in India and other licensed territories, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Alopexx would be entitled to a one-time upfront payment and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future sales of AV0328 in the licensed territories, it added.

"Our goal is to develop solutions to reduce anti-microbial resistance through vaccination. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide safe, affordable, and high-quality vaccines to combat infectious diseases globally," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said.

Alopexx Chief Executive Officer Daniel Vlock said, this collaboration brings the company one step closer to addressing the critical need for affordable, broad-spectrum antimicrobial solutions, especially in low-and middle-income countries.

He further said the support of Bharat Biotech is "not only crucial for the advancement of AV0328, but will also significantly bolster our overall clinical programs."

"The broad and breakthrough potential of our platforms in treating a wide array of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections represents a transformative approach to combating infectious diseases on a global scale," Vlock added.

A phase I, first-in-human trial has been completed, demonstrating that AV0328 is well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed, the statement said.