BHEL Gets Letter Of Award For EPC Package Worth Rs 15,000 Crore From NLC India

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has received a Letter of Award for engineering, procurement, and construction package for the 3x800-MW NLC Talabira thermal power project from NLC India Ltd., Neyveli.

The thermal power project worth Rs 15,000 crore will be set up at Jharsuguda district in Odisha, according to its exchange filing issued on Friday.

The major equipment that the company will supply includes a boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries, along with electrical, commercial and industrial plant packages, it said.

The equipment will be manufactured at BHEL’s plants in Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Ranipet, Bhopal, Rudrapur, and Varanasi.

The contract has to be commissioned within 64 months, the exchange filing said.

Shares of BHEL closed 0.68% lower at Rs 196.40 apiece, as compared with a 1.18% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.