"Bata India plans to expand its footprint and boost same-store sales growth by focusing on its 'top six brands'. According to its latest annual report, Bata management intends to increase the presence of its popular Floatz brand in additional stores with a new range. They also aim to capitalise on the success of their Power apparel launch to drive further momentum.'We continue to drive expansion along with same-store sales growth that will be critical for our retail business. We are focusing our efforts on unlocking new opportunities, primarily by prioritising our top six brands, along with Bata Core,' Bata India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Shah said in his message to shareholders.The company's retail presence now encompasses more than 1,850 stores, including over 500 franchise locations, 650 sneaker studios, and more than 125 Hush Puppies stores. Its distribution network now reaches over 1,500 towns, and the availability of in-store technology has risen to 72%, according to the company.In fiscal 2024, Bata India reported sales of Rs 3,478.4 crore, marking a 2% increase in operating profit margin as compared to the previous year, it said. (With Inputs From PTI).How Bata Is Losing Its Footing In India | NDTV Profit Exclusive"