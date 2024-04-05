ADVERTISEMENT
Bank Of Maharashtra Logs 16% Loan Growth In Q4
Bank of Maharashtra's outstanding credit at the end of March was Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 16.31% at Rs 2.03 lakh crore for the March quarter.
The outstanding credit was Rs 1.75 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The Pune-headquartered lender reported 15.63% increase in total deposits to Rs 2.70 lakh crore as against Rs 2.34 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
During the quarter, it said, Current Account and Savings Account declined to 52.73% of the total deposits as against 53.39%.
The Credit Deposit ratio increased to 75.23% at the end of March 31, 2024 as against 74.87% in the year-ago period.
