Bank Of India Raises Rs 10,000 Crore Via Long-Term Bonds
Bank of India received bids amounting up to Rs 15,305 crore, which made the issue oversubscribed 3.06 times against the base size.
Bank of India has raised Rs 10,000 crore via the issuance of long-term bonds, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This comprises a base issue of Rs 5,000 crore, and a green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.
The bank informed that it received bids amounting up to Rs 15,305 crore, which made the issue oversubscribed 3.06 times against the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore.
"The bank received total bids amounting to Rs 15,305 crore in response from investors and the issue was oversubscribed by 3.06 times against the base issue size of Rs.5,000 crore. Further, Bank has decided to accept bids of Rs 10,000 crore at the cut-off coupon rate of 7.23% p.a.", the filing stated.
Q2 Recap
In the quarter ended September 2025, Bank of India posted a 7.6% year-on-year rise in its net profit. The bottomline came in at Rs 2,554, compared to Rs 2,374 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's total income rose to Rs 20,626 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 19,872 crore in July-September quarter in last fiscal year.
Bank Of India Share Price
The shares of Bank of India settled 1.27% lower at Rs 140.91 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compares to to a 0.02% advance in the Nifty 50 index. The stock has risen 38.28% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 151.14 implies a potential upside of 7.3%.