Automakers Agree To Offer Discounts On New Vehicles Against Scrapping Of Old Vehicles

Indian automakers have agreed to offer discounts for the purchase of new vehicles against the scrapping of older vehicles with a valid certificate of deposit, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted on Tuesday.

"This initiative will significantly advance our circular economy efforts, ensuring that cleaner, safer, and more efficient vehicles are on our roads," the minister said.

"Congratulations and gratitude to the automobile manufacturers who have taken the initiative to participate in our Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme. I trust that others will soon follow their lead and join us in this important endeavour."