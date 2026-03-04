Attention Flyers: IndiGo Commences Repatriation Flights To UAE; Select Services To Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah

In its latest travel advisory issued on Wednesday, IndiGo has informed that the earlier announced flight to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE have commenced operations.

The airline added that it is making efforts to increase the frequency of repatriation flights to the UAE, from Thursday onwards to further support customers awaiting travel.

"Over the past few days, many of our customers have been navigating uncertainty while waiting to return home or reach places that matter most to them. During this time, we remain firmly by your side, doing everything possible to support your journeys with care, responsibility, and constant attention to safety," the statement said.

IndiGo advised its customers to continue monitoring their flight status and stay attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details.

"If you are scheduled to travel, we kindly request that you wait for confirmation from us before proceeding to the airport," the airline suggested.

Indian Airlines Repatriation Efforts

On Tuesday, major Indian airlines including, IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet, announced over 12 special flights to various cities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to bring back passengers stranded due to the escalating Middle East conflict.

The Middle East Conflict

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day. Iranian missiles and drones have continued to hit locations around the Gulf while the United States have kept the pressure on Tehran to end hostilities and return to talks.

Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba to succeed him, NDTV reported on Wednesday citing local media. The selection has been made under pressure from the powerful paramilitary group Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old second son of the late Supreme Leader, operates as a formidable power broker with deep, behind-the-scenes influence over the IRGC and the Basij paramilitary networks.

