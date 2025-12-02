Apollo Micro Systems Secures Key Defence Manufacturing License, Eyes Large Orders

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. has received a crucial industrial explosives and manufacturing license from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), enabling the company to produce advanced defence equipment, including unmanned aerial systems and radar technologies.

“This license is a mandatory requirement for defence equipment manufacturers under KPIT guidelines,” said Addepalli Krishna Sai Kumar, Director at Apollo Micro Systems. “We have been working on these technologies for several years, and this approval opens the door for significant manufacturing opportunities with the Ministry of Defence.”

Kumar highlighted that the company expects large-scale orders in areas such as industrial navigation and radar systems as defence projects ramp up. “Currently, we are a technology-driven company focused on development, but these licenses will allow us to scale manufacturing for critical defence systems,” he added.

Kumar also added that, for this type of system, the numbers are pretty huge...where imported equipments are being used, some of the under water area domain's sensor is also being procured..for that each sensor is procured for nearly Rs 2 core, effectively the product that will be rolled out from our end will be a made in India product, at the same time it will also be a cost effective one, there coukd be lots of foregin exchange due to import.

The company stated in its exchange filing that the license is a prerequisite for both current and upcoming defence manufacturing projects, positioning Apollo Micro Systems to play a larger role in India’s defence ecosystem.

The company further added that it holds a license to manufacture Inertial Navigation Systems and is presently engaged in the development of multiple navigation solutions. In parallel, the company is collaborating with selected domestic and international partners to accelerate technology development and subsystem integration. To support these activities, the company has initiated procurement of critical test and calibration equipment required for the evaluation of advanced navigational systems.