Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin Seals Rs 1,930-Crore Investment

Marking a significant milestone in private equity investment, Advent International and Multiples Private Equity will together invest Rs 1,930 crore in Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin Pvt.

This deal marks the largest investment by private equity investors in the microfinance sector in India, Svatantra Microfin said in a statement on Monday.

With the recently acquired Chaitanya India Fin Credit Ltd., the microfinance company will be among the largest non-banking microfinance companies in India, it said.

Svatantra provides affordable financial and non-financial solutions to women entrepreneurs. Along with Chaitanya, it has a team of more than 17,000 employees and the business serves over 4.2 million customers across 20+ states.

“This investment by Advent and Multiples marks a momentous occasion for us...This transformative era for Svatantra propels us towards our goal of becoming the foremost and most impactful microfinance institution, creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs who fuel India’s growth story.”

"We believe the microfinance sector serves as a cornerstone for financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs in rural areas, and Svatantra is uniquely placed to create one of the largest and most resilient microfinance institutions," said Shweta Jalan, managing partner, Advent International.