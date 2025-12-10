Amul Extends Partnership With Argentina Football Association As Regional Sponsor

Domestic dairy brand Amul on Wednesday said it has extended partnership with the FIFA World Champions - Argentina Football Association (AFA) as the Official Regional Sponsor for one more season.

In their fourth year of association, AFA confirmed Amul's alliance with the Argentina team during the World Cup 2026 period, Amul said in a statement. Amul is the first Indian regional sponsor in the history of Argentine Football since 2022.

'With great enthusiasm we announce today the extension of AMUL, a historic Indian company, and our first regional sponsor in India in this fourth consecutive extension. Being the first regional sponsors of the Argentine Football Association in that country, their confidence is a symbol of our team growth and passion in India,' AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia said.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director at Amul, said, 'Just like football, Amul connects hearts across borders. We are proud to continue our partnership with the FIFA World Cup Champions 2022 Argentina Football Association as its Official Regional Sponsor, a team that inspires millions with its passion, skill, and spirit. This collaboration celebrates the shared energy that drives both sport and nutrition, as milk, the world's original energy drink, continues to fuel champions and dreams across generations.'