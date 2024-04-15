Ambuja Cements To Acquire My Home Group's Cement Grinding Unit

Ambuja Cements will leverage the coastal footprint and state-of-the-art marine infrastructure and equipment, ensuring that the best quality products are delivered.

"This acquisition provides access to the southern market customers with an opportunity to experience and instill their trust in one of the most iconic and trusted brands—Ambuja Cement," the filing said.

Furthermore, the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu presents a unique competitive advantage, with coastal movement of clinker from the Sanghipuram Plant ensuring cost-efficient operations, it said.