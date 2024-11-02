Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2024 Sees Surge In Demand For Premium Products

Demand for premium products across categories, including television, smartphones, and large appliances, dominated the Diwali season sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 that commenced from September 27, a senior company official said on Saturday.

Amazon India Vice President Saurabh Srivastava told PTI that the company recorded 10-times growth in Apple iPad sales and five-times growth in Samsung tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

"One clear trend that was there is premiumisation. When we look at it, whether it is televisions or fashion and beauty, gaming laptops, home and kitchen appliances, we have seen a clear trend of premiumisation. People are preferring more premium products. Again, this is not limited to just top cities," Srivastava said.

He said large-screen TVs contributed to about 30% of the total unit sales in the segment and there was 10-times growth in their demand on a year-over-year basis with Samsung, Xiaomi, and Sony emerging as the most-preferred TV brands.