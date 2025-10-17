Business NewsBusinessAkasa Air To Increase Domestic, International Flights; Makes Delhi Third Operational Base
Akasa Air To Increase Domestic, International Flights; Makes Delhi Third Operational Base

Besides Delhi, the carrier will be enhancing services from Kolkata.

17 Oct 2025, 10:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akasa Air to expand flight fleet. (Photo: Akasa Air/X)</p></div>
Akasa Air to expand flight fleet. (Photo: Akasa Air/X)
Three-year-old airline Akasa Air on Friday said it will be increasing services on domestic and international routes, including the introduction of non-stop services to Abu Dhabi from Cochin and Chennai.

Delhi will be the airline's third operational base after Bengaluru and Mumbai, and the airline will operate over 165 weekly departures from the national capital.

Besides Delhi, the carrier will be enhancing services from Kolkata.

"The airline will further expand its footprint across the Middle East with a 14% increase in departures from Abu Dhabi, introducing non-stop flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Cochin and Chennai...and strengthening its codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways," it said in a release.

"Departures from Jeddah will increase to 26 weekly flights, an around 270 per cent increase from Winter 2024, while frequency to Riyadh will be ramped up to 5x weekly," the release continued.

With a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. It operates over 1,000 flights per week.

