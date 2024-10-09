NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAirtel’s AI Technology Flags 5.70 Crore Spam Calls In Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh
ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel’s AI Technology Flags 5.70 Crore Spam Calls In Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh

Bharti Airtel AI system identifies potential spam calls and spam SMS with an accuracy of about 97%.

09 Oct 2024, 11:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>60% of the customers receive three or more spam calls every day, says Bharti Airtel,&nbsp;Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Circle CEO.</p><p>(Representative image. Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
60% of the customers receive three or more spam calls every day, says Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Circle CEO.

(Representative image. Source: NDTV Profit)

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that with the help of its new system equipped with artificial intelligence, it has identified 5.70 crore potential spam calls in Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh circle within just 12 days.

"With the help of our new system equipped with AI, we have identified 5.70 crore potential spam calls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh within 12 days. Thirteen lakh potential spam SMS have also been caught through this system," Bharti Airtel's Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Circle CEO Ritesh Agrawal told reporters here.

According to Agrawal, this state-of-the-art system of Bharti Airtel identifies potential spam calls and spam SMS with an accuracy of about 97%.

He said, citing an estimate, 60% of the customers receive three or more spam calls every day, while 90% of the customers receive some or the other spam SMS.

Agrawal said that with the help of Bharti Airtel's new system, the company's about 1.60 crore customers in both the states will not only get relief from unwanted calls and SMSes, but they can also avoid getting trapped in cyber frauds.

ALSO READ

Brokerage Views: CLSA On HDFC Bank And Bharti Airtel, Nuvama On Phoenix Mills And More
Opinion
Brokerage Views: CLSA On HDFC Bank And Bharti Airtel, Nuvama On Phoenix Mills And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT