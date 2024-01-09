NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAirtel Business To Power 2 Crore Smart Meters For Adani Energy Solutions
ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel Business To Power 2 Crore Smart Meters For Adani Energy Solutions

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel Ltd., on Tuesday announced that it will power over 2 crore smart meters for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

09 Jan 2024, 09:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>smart meters. Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@alschim?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Alexander Schimmeck</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-and-black-electric-meter-k_-KlaENC-Q?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
smart meters. Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel Ltd., on Tuesday announced that it will power over 2 crore smart meters for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Airtel, through its nationwide communications network, will deliver reliable and secure connectivity for all AESL's smart meter deployments, the company said in a release.

Besides this, Airtel's smart metering solutions that are powered by NB-IoT (narrowband-internet of things), 4G and 2G, will help AESL ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data between smart meters and headend applications.

'The solution will also come powered with Airtel's IoT platform -- 'Airtel IoT Hub', which enables smart meter tracking and monitoring with advanced analytics and diagnostic capabilities in addition to real-time insights and services that empower customers with enhanced control over their energy consumption,' the release said.

Adani Energy Solutions has an order book of over 2 crore smart meters from the power utilities of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT