Airbus A320 Disruption: Software Update Completed On 189 Among 338 Affected Flights, Confirms DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a fresh update amid global flight disruption borne from a module issue in Airbus A320 aircrafts, with the authority revealing that a total of 338 flights have been affected.

Among the 338 flights, DGCA has confirmed that 189 flights have already gone through with the software update and are able to resume their commercial operations.

This comes after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued the global mandate, ordering all Airbus A320 to undergo software in the Elevator and Aileron Computer (ELAC).

ELAC is a key component in the flight control system of the Airbus A320 model of aircraft. In its directive, EASA confirmed that it had identified specific "ELAC B L104" units as the source of the vulnerability.

Earlier in the day, Indian air carriers, including Indigo, Air India and Air India Express had put out a notification, admitting some flight services could get delayed due to the directive, which is set to affect 6,000 flights worldwide.

Now, DGCA has issued a swift update on operations across India's airports, confirming that more than half of the Airbus A320 in operation have already gone through the software updates.

Indigo, with a total of 200 aircraft, were affected the most. But 143 of them have already gone through the software update, with the carrier yet to cancel a single flight.

Air India, meanwhile, had 113 aircraft impacted due to the mandate. 42 of them have gone through the software upgrade whereas only four out of Air India Express' 25 impacted aircraft have gone through the update.

While Air India has yet to cancel a flight either, Air India Express has had to delay eight flights due to the ongoing updation processes —the worst affected among the Indian airlines.