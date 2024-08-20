Adani Krishnapatnam Port Unveils Advanced System to Boost Cargo Efficiency

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Krishnapatnam Port Unveils Advanced System to Boost Cargo Efficiency
The new systems will streamline the management of both containerised and bulk cargo and are set to revolutionise cargo operations at the port and deliver efficiency and reliability, the private port operator said in a statement.

20 Aug 2024, 09:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Adani Ports Website</p><p></p></div>
Source: Adani Ports Website

Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday unveiled an advanced cargo handling system, which will enhance its existing capacity and productivity, the company said.

The advanced cargo handling system uses advanced technology to boost efficiency and cargo throughput with key features such as automated tracking, real-time data analysis, and improved logistics coordination, enhancing speed, accuracy, safety, and reducing costs, it stated.

"Adani Krishnapatnam port has enhanced infrastructure to increase the safety and sustainability and contribute to nation building. We offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time and delivery," the operator said.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

