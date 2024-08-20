Adani Krishnapatnam Port Unveils Advanced System to Boost Cargo Efficiency

Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday unveiled an advanced cargo handling system, which will enhance its existing capacity and productivity, the company said.

The new systems will streamline the management of both containerised and bulk cargo and are set to revolutionise cargo operations at the port and deliver efficiency and reliability, the private port operator said in a statement.

The advanced cargo handling system uses advanced technology to boost efficiency and cargo throughput with key features such as automated tracking, real-time data analysis, and improved logistics coordination, enhancing speed, accuracy, safety, and reducing costs, it stated.

"Adani Krishnapatnam port has enhanced infrastructure to increase the safety and sustainability and contribute to nation building. We offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time and delivery," the operator said.