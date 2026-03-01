Adani Group To Manufacture India's Longest Wind Turbine Blade As Localisation Drive Deepens

Adani New Industries Ltd., which houses the Adani Group's renewable manufacturing businesses, is preparing to manufacture 91.2-metre onshore wind turbine blades, the longest to be produced in the country, at its Mundra facility in Gujarat. The blades will be deployed on next-generation turbines designed to improve energy output, particularly at low- and medium-wind sites.

The Mundra plant currently manufactures blades of 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres. The new 91.2 metres marks a significant leap in design complexity, materials engineering and manufacturing capability.

According to industry sources, an initial set of 91.2 metre blades have already been erected on a new turbine model, with serial production expected to begin within the current calendar year.

Why Blade Size Matters

Blade length combined with higher rated capacity is a critical determinant of wind energy output. A 91.2-metre blade enables a rotor diameter of approximately 185 metres, sweeping an area of nearly 26,600 square metres. A larger swept area, with higher rated capacity wind turbines potentially allows it to capture more kinetic energy from wind, improving capacity utilisation and increased power output.

This is particularly relevant for India, where a large share of potential wind sites fall in low-to medium-wind regimes. Larger rotors and higher hub heights make these locations commercially viable, expanding wind deployment beyond traditional high-wind corridors. The shift towards turbines rated above 5 megawatts (MW) is therefore as much about geography as it is about technology.

To put the scale in perspective, a blade of this length is comparable to the size of a football field and taller than a 30-storey building. Each rotation sweeps an area larger than three football fields combined.

ANIL's blade manufacturing facility at Mundra has a current capacity of 2.25 gigawatts (GW) per annum, equivalent to about 450 blade sets annually. The company plans to scale this to 5 GW in phases, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 10 GW.

ANIL's manufacturing expansion is supported by a growing external order book. The company has recently secured 304 MW of orders from independent power producers, including Fourth Partner Energy, First Energy and Opera Energy, for its 3.3-MW turbine model with a 164-metre rotor.

In the current financial year, ANIL expects to deliver up to 1.25 GW of wind turbines to external -party customers, in addition to a similar volume for Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) projects, fully utilising its existing manufacturing capacity.

