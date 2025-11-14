Business NewsBusinessAdani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh Over Next Decade: Karan Adani
Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh Over Next Decade: Karan Adani

He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects.

14 Nov 2025, 10:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s Managing Director Karan Adani addressing the media. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani said on Friday.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.

This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested.

Adani, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, unveiled the Group’s $15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

